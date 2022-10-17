Energy Alert
Preparing your plants for the drop in temps

Falling temperatures means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep...
Falling temperatures means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them.(KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures.

That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them.

A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.

Donna Aufdenberg said if you want to keep your plants, there are some things to do to try and protect them.

“If it’s something you want to keep, they either need to bring it into the house or if it’s something they cant bring it in, they need to cover it, and hopefully in covering it, it will buy them 2 or 3 degrees, covering it means that they’re gonna trying to trap that ground heat,” she explained.

Aufdenberg said the best course of action is to bring them inside, because even covered, she doesn’t know if they’ll be able to recover from the cold.

