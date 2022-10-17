Razorback men’s hoops top 10 in first preseason AP Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will enter the season among the nation’s top 10, coming in at #10 in the 2022-23 AP preseason top 25.

Overall, it marks the seventh time the Razorbacks were among the nation’s top 10 in the AP preseason poll, including being the top-ranked team in the nation for that 1994-95 season. Since the 1977-78 season, Arkansas has landed inside the AP preseason top 25 on 17 occasions, including last year’s preseason ranking of #16.

Six Razorback regular-season opponents appear in the AP preseason top 25 including #4 Kentucky, #5 Baylor, #11 Tennessee, #15 Auburn, #20 Alabama and second-round Maui Jim Maui Invitational opponents #5 Creighton or #25 Texas Tech.

Also in the top 25 is #12 Texas, who Arkansas will face in a preseason charity exhibition game in Austin on Oct. 29, as well as other possible Maui Invitational opponents #17 Arizona and #19 San Diego State. Three teams on the Razorback schedule were listed among those receiving votes including Texas A&M (#26), possible Maui Invitational opponent Ohio State (#35) and Florida (#39).

Arkansas will face Rogers State in a home exhibition on Monday (Oct. 24) at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorback’s second exhibition will be at #12 Texas on Oct. 29 to open the Longhorn’s new Moody Center. Year four of the Eric Musselman era officially begins on Nov. 7 (Monday) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm.

AP Top 25

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky *

T5. Baylor *

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton #

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee *

12. Texas %

13 Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn *

16. Villanova

17. Arizona #

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State #

20. Alabama *

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech #

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M * 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State # 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida * 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

* – 2022-23 opponent

% – preseason exhibition opponent

# – possible opponent at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Arkansas History in the AP Preseason Top 25

1977-78 7

1980-81 20

1981-82 18

1982-83 17

1983-84 14

1984-85 16

1989-90 9

1990-91 2

1991-92 3

1993-94 3

1994-95 1

1995-96 16

1996-97 13

1998-99 19

2000-01 15

2007-08 19

2021-22 16

2022-23 10

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.