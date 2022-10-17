Razorback men’s hoops top 10 in first preseason AP Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will enter the season among the nation’s top 10, coming in at #10 in the 2022-23 AP preseason top 25.
Overall, it marks the seventh time the Razorbacks were among the nation’s top 10 in the AP preseason poll, including being the top-ranked team in the nation for that 1994-95 season. Since the 1977-78 season, Arkansas has landed inside the AP preseason top 25 on 17 occasions, including last year’s preseason ranking of #16.
Six Razorback regular-season opponents appear in the AP preseason top 25 including #4 Kentucky, #5 Baylor, #11 Tennessee, #15 Auburn, #20 Alabama and second-round Maui Jim Maui Invitational opponents #5 Creighton or #25 Texas Tech.
Also in the top 25 is #12 Texas, who Arkansas will face in a preseason charity exhibition game in Austin on Oct. 29, as well as other possible Maui Invitational opponents #17 Arizona and #19 San Diego State. Three teams on the Razorback schedule were listed among those receiving votes including Texas A&M (#26), possible Maui Invitational opponent Ohio State (#35) and Florida (#39).
Arkansas will face Rogers State in a home exhibition on Monday (Oct. 24) at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorback’s second exhibition will be at #12 Texas on Oct. 29 to open the Longhorn’s new Moody Center. Year four of the Eric Musselman era officially begins on Nov. 7 (Monday) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm.
AP Top 25
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky *
T5. Baylor *
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton #
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee *
12. Texas %
13 Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn *
16. Villanova
17. Arizona #
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State #
20. Alabama *
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech #
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M * 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State # 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida * 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.
* – 2022-23 opponent
% – preseason exhibition opponent
# – possible opponent at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
Arkansas History in the AP Preseason Top 25
1977-78 7
1980-81 20
1981-82 18
1982-83 17
1983-84 14
1984-85 16
1989-90 9
1990-91 2
1991-92 3
1993-94 3
1994-95 1
1995-96 16
1996-97 13
1998-99 19
2000-01 15
2007-08 19
2021-22 16
2022-23 10
