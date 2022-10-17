Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Razorback men’s hoops top 10 in first preseason AP Poll

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will enter the season among the nation’s top 10, coming in at #10 in the 2022-23 AP preseason top 25.

Overall, it marks the seventh time the Razorbacks were among the nation’s top 10 in the AP preseason poll, including being the top-ranked team in the nation for that 1994-95 season. Since the 1977-78 season, Arkansas has landed inside the AP preseason top 25 on 17 occasions, including last year’s preseason ranking of #16.

Six Razorback regular-season opponents appear in the AP preseason top 25 including #4 Kentucky, #5 Baylor, #11 Tennessee, #15 Auburn, #20 Alabama and second-round Maui Jim Maui Invitational opponents #5 Creighton or #25 Texas Tech.

Also in the top 25 is #12 Texas, who Arkansas will face in a preseason charity exhibition game in Austin on Oct. 29, as well as other possible Maui Invitational opponents #17 Arizona and #19 San Diego State. Three teams on the Razorback schedule were listed among those receiving votes including Texas A&M (#26), possible Maui Invitational opponent Ohio State (#35) and Florida (#39).

Arkansas will face Rogers State in a home exhibition on Monday (Oct. 24) at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorback’s second exhibition will be at #12 Texas on Oct. 29 to open the Longhorn’s new Moody Center. Year four of the Eric Musselman era officially begins on Nov. 7 (Monday) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm.

AP Top 25

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky *

T5. Baylor *

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton #

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee *

12. Texas %

13 Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn *

16. Villanova

17. Arizona #

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State #

20. Alabama *

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech #

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M * 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State # 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida * 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

* – 2022-23 opponent

% – preseason exhibition opponent

# – possible opponent at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Arkansas History in the AP Preseason Top 25

1977-78            7

1980-81            20

1981-82            18

1982-83            17

1983-84            14

1984-85            16

1989-90            9

1990-91            2

1991-92            3

1993-94            3

1994-95            1

1995-96            16

1996-97            13

1998-99            19

2000-01            15

2007-08            19

2021-22           16

2022-23          10

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, A-State picked to finish 12th
Keya Patton and Morgan Wallace led the way as A-State wins, 98-48.
Patton, Pendleton named to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams
Arkansas’ Clark wins SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
A-State football home game against South Alabama to kick at 3 PM, appear on ESPNU