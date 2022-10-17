Rebekah Gould murder suspect expected to plead guilty

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on the side of a road is expected to plead guilty to her murder.

According to Izard County Chief Deputy Charley Melton, Sixteenth Judicial Prosecutor Eric Hance announced Monday that William Alma Miller will appear in circuit court at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to enter his plea.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Miller was charged with first-degree murder in Gould’s death in 2004.

Miller was scheduled to go on trial Monday, Oct. 31, but Hance said Miller’s attorneys offered to withdraw a trial by jury, and Gould’s family agreed.

Rebekah Gould

According to court documents, Miller confessed to killing Gould on Sept. 20, 2004, with a piano leg.

“Mr. Miller advised that he then entered Ms. Gould’s bedroom where he began to strike her multiple times with the piano leg,” the affidavit stated.

Following the murder, Miller reportedly confessed to wrapping Gould’s body in a blanket and putting it in the bed of his pickup truck. He later dumped her body beside the highway near Melbourne, the court documents stated.

It took investigators 16 years before they finally tracked Miller down in Oregon and arrested him.

Initially, Miller fought extradition to face charges in Arkansas.

