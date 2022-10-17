Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rebekah Gould murder suspect expected to plead guilty

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on the side of a road is expected to plead guilty to her murder.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on the side of a road is expected to plead guilty to her murder.

According to Izard County Chief Deputy Charley Melton, Sixteenth Judicial Prosecutor Eric Hance announced Monday that William Alma Miller will appear in circuit court at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to enter his plea.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Miller was charged with first-degree murder in Gould’s death in 2004.

Miller was scheduled to go on trial Monday, Oct. 31, but Hance said Miller’s attorneys offered to withdraw a trial by jury, and Gould’s family agreed.

Rebekah Gould
Rebekah Gould

According to court documents, Miller confessed to killing Gould on Sept. 20, 2004, with a piano leg.

“Mr. Miller advised that he then entered Ms. Gould’s bedroom where he began to strike her multiple times with the piano leg,” the affidavit stated.

Following the murder, Miller reportedly confessed to wrapping Gould’s body in a blanket and putting it in the bed of his pickup truck. He later dumped her body beside the highway near Melbourne, the court documents stated.

It took investigators 16 years before they finally tracked Miller down in Oregon and arrested him.

Initially, Miller fought extradition to face charges in Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the...
Silver Alert issued for missing man
The annual Pink Warrior Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Bernards Health and...
Midday Interview: Pink Warrior 5K Race/Walk
A Baxter County man faces 15 felony charges after sheriff’s investigators say he intentionally...
Man accused of intentionally setting grass fires
Journey, Toto coming to Memphis
Journey coming to FedExForum this Spring