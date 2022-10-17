Silver Alert issued for missing man

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stone County man.

Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 300-block of Eagle Point Road, near the sewage treatment facility.

He was wearing a plaid button-up shirt, jeans, a gray jacket, and a gray Nike hat.

ASP said he might be traveling in a green 2007 Dodge Caravan with license plate number 288-PER.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 870-269-3825 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.