Silver Alert issued for missing man

Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the...
Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 300-block of Eagle Point Road, near the sewage treatment facility.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stone County man.

Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 300-block of Eagle Point Road, near the sewage treatment facility.

He was wearing a plaid button-up shirt, jeans, a gray jacket, and a gray Nike hat.

ASP said he might be traveling in a green 2007 Dodge Caravan with license plate number 288-PER.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 870-269-3825 or call 911 immediately.

