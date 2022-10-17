‘This building here has been around for as long as I can remember’: downtown building to be condemned

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A building that has been a staple of a Northeast Arkansas City’s downtown is to be condemned.

After a long process, the city of Trumann has made the decision to condemn the old Bank of Trumann building located on Main Street.

With broads hanging down and the inside littered with clothes, pill bottles, and glass, what once was a historic staple of downtown Trumann is now an eyesore.

For years the bank building has sat vacant, a building frozen in time.

Region 8 News reached out to the owner of the building, who didn’t want to be named but said the building was sold to a business in New York City.

He told us it would have cost him thousands of dollars to tear it down, but he wanted to give it another chance.

Condemnation is a long legal process, that takes months and sometimes years to complete, but another downtown business owner hopes for some resurrection of downtown soon.

Business owner James Stone is a long-time resident of Trumann who bought two properties in downtown with his retirement.

He spent thousands of dollars renovating a building and converting it into a church. A lot next to the church is grass, and he plans to build a park in the vacant area.

“Maybe people can come in here and build and redevelop and make something positive,” said Stone.

Stone reminisces on the days when he and his dad drove by the building.

“Well this building here has been around for as long as I can remember, ever since I was knee-high to a duck, I can remember me and my dad came by here one time going through town,” said Stone when asked about the Bank of Trumann building. “It used to be a place too and you look at it now, it is a ghost town, and I would like to see this ghost town come to life.”

He said the city is missing only one aspect that will change how outsiders view the area.

“In this town, all we need is a little bit of pride,” said Stone.

The demolition of the building will be at the owner’s expense, and as of now, there is no date set for the demolition to begin.

