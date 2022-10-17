Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/14/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 14th, 2022.

Gosnell (Floyd Williams game winning TD)

Nominee #1 is Gosnell. Floyd Williams scores the game winning touchdown with 9 seconds left. The Pirates beat Blytheville 26-20 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Valley View (Brian Huff scoop and score)

Nominee #2 is Valley View. Brian Huff forces the fumble, the pigskin pings around. It’ll result in a Huff scoop and score. Valley View beats Brookland 42-7 to move to 6-1 overall.

Searcy (Tyler Strickland scrambles for TD)

Nominee number 3 is Searcy. Tyler Strickland finds no one open, he’ll keep it for a touchdown. The Lions beat GCT 57-19 in a 6A East clash.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

