Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers

Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers.

The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items.

One person found a gun along the Cape Girardeau Riverfront on Sunday with a police officer retrieving it shortly thereafter.

Corporal Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department reminds people that if they find something suspicious along the river to call police.

“We’ve had training in this and how to handle certain items so if you see something that you think needs us to come dispose of it, don’t hesitate to call us,” Droege said. “We don’t want someone trying to handle it and take care of themselves and it ends up injuring them or someone else. If you find something, please just call us.”

Droege also states if you are going to walk along the riverbanks to be very careful.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

41-year-old Robert D. King of Cave City is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual...
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen for years
According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not...
One dead in house fire
One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2.
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
Michael Chrisman, owner and operator of Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling, working on the...
How to ready your home ahead of freezing temperatures
Gas prices trickle down, diesel prices soar