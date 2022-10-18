2022 Volleyball District Tournament Central
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Several NEA Teams continue their journey to Hot Springs this week as District Tournaments begin. Here’s a list of final scores throughout several districts.
2A North
Izard County 3, Alpena 0
2A East
Cedar Ridge advances to semifinals over Ridgefield Christian.
3A Northeast (all games at Harrisburg)
Manila 3, Newport 0 (Quarterfinals)
Piggott 3, Harrisburg 1 (Quarterfinals)
