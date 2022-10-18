2022 Volleyball District Tournament Central

Energy Alert
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Several NEA Teams continue their journey to Hot Springs this week as District Tournaments begin. Here’s a list of final scores throughout several districts.

2A North

Izard County 3, Alpena 0

2A East

Cedar Ridge advances to semifinals over Ridgefield Christian.

3A Northeast (all games at Harrisburg)

Manila 3, Newport 0 (Quarterfinals)

Piggott 3, Harrisburg 1 (Quarterfinals)

