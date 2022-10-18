Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Applications open for youth muzzleloader deer hunt

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Applications for youth hunters ages 15 and under opened Monday for an upcoming competition.

A news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that on Dec. 10 and 11 there will be a special muzzleloader deer hunt at the Ozark Isle Park / Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake.

Applications are open from Oct. 17 to Nov. 18. and can be picked up at the USACE Mountain Home Project Office at 324 West 7th Street in Mountain Home, or on their website.

There will be eight youth hunt permits will be issued by random drawing.

The drawing and notification will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Mountain Home Project Office. Participants must have guardian consent and be accompanied by an unarmed Arkansas-licensed hunter over the age of 21.

Youth hunters will need to provide their firearms and will only be permitted to use muzzleloaders.

“This opportunity helps create an interest in conservation, the outdoors and to develop a good hunting ethic while improving the deer herd in the area,” said the news release.

For more information about the hunt or to request an application form, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.

Recreation information can be found on their website, Facebook, or Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not...
One dead in house fire

Latest News

According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not...
One dead in house fire
41-year-old Robert D. King of Cave City is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual...
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen for years
Red Wolves basketball tips off November 10
A-State basketball represented in 2022-23 Sun Belt Preseason Poll
Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8