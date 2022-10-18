Applications open for youth muzzleloader deer hunt

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Applications for youth hunters ages 15 and under opened Monday for an upcoming competition.

A news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that on Dec. 10 and 11 there will be a special muzzleloader deer hunt at the Ozark Isle Park / Dry Run Area at Bull Shoals Lake.

Applications are open from Oct. 17 to Nov. 18. and can be picked up at the USACE Mountain Home Project Office at 324 West 7th Street in Mountain Home, or on their website.

There will be eight youth hunt permits will be issued by random drawing.

The drawing and notification will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Mountain Home Project Office. Participants must have guardian consent and be accompanied by an unarmed Arkansas-licensed hunter over the age of 21.

Youth hunters will need to provide their firearms and will only be permitted to use muzzleloaders.

“This opportunity helps create an interest in conservation, the outdoors and to develop a good hunting ethic while improving the deer herd in the area,” said the news release.

For more information about the hunt or to request an application form, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.

Recreation information can be found on their website, Facebook, or Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.