Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City to begin upgrading major roads

(MGN Online)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city council voted on road upgrades at its meeting Monday.

On Oct. 17 the Osceola city council voted to maintain a new signal light at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 140.

Osceola mayor Sally Wilson said the intersection can become backed up when the steel trucks try and move product, saying that seven or eight trucks will end up being backed up along with dozens of cars but this upgrade will drastically improve traffic flow in the area.

The city will be required to maintain the traffic light and pay $125,000, which they plan on asking the county to cover.

The total cost of this project is expected to be 1.3 million dollars.

Wilson said the city will be completing a total overhaul of the intersection by widening the turning lane and widening the intersection itself.

If everything goes as planned, construction will begin later this fall or early winter.

Osceola is also using $300,000 of their Street Aid Fund to begin resurfacing Hale Street.

There is currently no set time for the resurfacing to begin, but Wilson said bids for the work will go out in early November.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

Red Wolves basketball tips off November 10
A-State basketball represented in 2022-23 Sun Belt Preseason Poll
Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8
41-year-old Robert D. King of Cave City is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual...
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen for years
According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not...
One dead in house fire