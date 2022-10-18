City to begin upgrading major roads

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city council voted on road upgrades at its meeting Monday.

On Oct. 17 the Osceola city council voted to maintain a new signal light at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 140.

Osceola mayor Sally Wilson said the intersection can become backed up when the steel trucks try and move product, saying that seven or eight trucks will end up being backed up along with dozens of cars but this upgrade will drastically improve traffic flow in the area.

The city will be required to maintain the traffic light and pay $125,000, which they plan on asking the county to cover.

The total cost of this project is expected to be 1.3 million dollars.

Wilson said the city will be completing a total overhaul of the intersection by widening the turning lane and widening the intersection itself.

If everything goes as planned, construction will begin later this fall or early winter.

Osceola is also using $300,000 of their Street Aid Fund to begin resurfacing Hale Street.

There is currently no set time for the resurfacing to begin, but Wilson said bids for the work will go out in early November.

