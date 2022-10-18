Commission presents feasibility study for future Jonesboro sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of a highly-anticipated sports complex in Northeast Arkansas is getting brighter.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission presented its feasibility study to the city council at its meeting. Consulting firm Eastern Sports Management in conjunction with Pinnacle Sports conducted the study.

The study considered several factors that would impact the sports complex’s success, such as traffic patterns and the city’s economy.

The study also touched on a conceptual design for the sports complex. The 200,000-square-foot facility would include basketball courts, turf fields, and an indoor aquatics area, complete with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating, and a warm-up pool with a splash pad. Additionally, a 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area was mentioned.

A model of what the pools for the new sports complex could look like. (Source: City of Jonesboro)

When it came to the economic impact, ESM explained there would be $740,187,568 for the local economy, while the city would get $22,318,829 in revenue, with $7,634,494 being in sales tax.

Earlier in the day, the A&P Commission met to approve to purchase of the property located at Race Street and McClellan Drive that had been recommended in August.

The commission had asked for Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s help in purchasing the property. Bids for the land closed on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

He explained one property totaling 32 acres was owned by Arkansas State University. The commission initially bid an offer to the university for over $3,000,000.

After appraisals were completed, Arkansas State University returned with a $4,000,000 purchase price, which the commission approved on Tuesday. Copenhaver explained they would have to go through the state to get another appraisal, adding it would take more time and delay the process.

The second property is four acres and owned by Arisa Health, with a purchase price of $1.1 million plus $50,000 of signage or sponsorship at the new facility.

According to leaders on the commission, there were 16 other locations in Jonesboro considered, but the final location on Race and McClellan was chosen due to its distance from restaurants and hotels surrounding the area.

The next step in the process will be to review a condensed list of architect and engineering companies for the sports complex.

You can hear more about the feasibility study by visiting the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.