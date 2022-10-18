Octobrrrrr

Energy Alert
October 19th, 2022
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (10/18/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Another COLD October day is on the way across Region 8. After another freeze and frost, highs reach the 50s for the afternoon. Today should be the coldest round of air and we’ll start to warm up by the end of the week. Temperatures return to the 70s and then 80s by the weekend. The next chance of rain comes early next week to bring more desperately needed rain. There is hope that it’ll contain higher rainfall amounts than the last few rounds. The Mississippi River continues to hover at its lowest level on record.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

