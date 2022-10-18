Grizzlies ready to roll out Santi in opener

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama plays during an NBA preseason basketball game, Thursday,...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama plays during an NBA preseason basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Grizzlies take the floor for their season opener at home against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, they’ll do so without one of their best players.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had foot surgery back in June, is still not quite ready to take the court. So Head Coach Taylor Jenkins has been looking for his replacement and it seems like he’s found his guy.

“I love what I saw out of Santi (Aldama). You know nothing’s definitive yet in our starting lineup. I mean he did start every single game so I think he’s got a really good shot to be our starter and then we try a lot of different things,” Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I’ve said that you know since the offseason and rolling into media day so loved what I’ve saw out of this group and now its on us to put the right combinations out first game.”

“I feel very comfortable,” Aldama said. “I think I’ve been getting better in every aspect of the game so you know everyday I’m out there I feel more comfortable. I’m helping more so I’m hoping to build off of that.”

It’s the Grizzlies and Knicks to open the season with tipoff time Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

