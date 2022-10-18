Energy Alert
How to ready your home ahead of freezing temperatures

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures dipping into the 30s recently, many people will be turning on the heat for the first time this year, and before you do, you want to make sure it’s safe.

Michael Chrisman, owner and operator of Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling, said when people see below-freezing temperatures for the first time, they get a lot of calls.

He stressed there are things you can do at your house to brace for the cold.

“Everybody needs to start checking air filters and change air filters first because we have so many calls at the start of the heating season where we show up and we’ve got stopped up filters,” Chrisman said.

He said if the filters are not replaced, it can cause a failure in their system, leading to dangerous consequences.

“If they have a gas unit chances are maybe you know moisture rotted out the heat exchanger, now we are dealing with carbon monoxide blowing through the ductwork,” Chrisman said.

The Centers for Disease Control reports every year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisonings such as from stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, and furnaces.

That’s why Chrisman said it’s important to get your system checked sooner rather than later, especially as companies have trouble with getting parts in.

“We’ve got supply chain issues right now and parts are going to dwindle down, so it’s best to catch it early than waiting for when it’s too cold,” he said.

Not only do the early checkups benefit homeowners, but they help Chrisman and his staff when working in warmer temperatures.

