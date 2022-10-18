Coroner called to scene in Paragould, road shut down
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have converged on a home in Paragould, with guns drawn.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North Rockingchair Road and U.S. Highway 412 (West Kingshighway).
The coroner has been called to the scene.
Police have shut down Rockingchair Road as they investigate.
We have heard numerous reports from witnesses but have yet to confirm with police.
Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details become available.
Motorists should avoid the area and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.