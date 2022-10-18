Coroner called to scene in Paragould, road shut down

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have converged on a home in Paragould, with guns drawn.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North Rockingchair Road and U.S. Highway 412 (West Kingshighway).

The coroner has been called to the scene.

BREAKING: just arrived to a very active scene at 116 S. Rockingchair Road in Paragould. Details are limited but the Greene County corner just arrived. I’ll continue to update. pic.twitter.com/eodfO7RIlL — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) October 18, 2022

Police have shut down Rockingchair Road as they investigate.

We have heard numerous reports from witnesses but have yet to confirm with police.

Just witnessed a police involved shooting on Rocking Chair across from the Center Hill McDonald's. There is a large police presence now. Avoid this area @Region8News @ryanvaughan pic.twitter.com/adQYByfsCC — Bryan Bennett (@DoubleB74) October 18, 2022

Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

Motorists should avoid the area and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

