Man accused of sexually assaulting teen for years

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Sharp County man after they said he sexually assaulted a teen girl for several years.

41-year-old Robert D. King of Cave City is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of refusing to submit to arrest.

An Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator began investigating King on March 30 after receiving a case file that included interviews with the victim and two other children.

During a forensic interview, the victim alleged King had sexually assaulted them for three years. The alleged acts took place at various locations, including a camper King had parked at his home on Curia Creek Lane.

After reviewing the case, Judge Rob Ratton signed an affidavit for King’s arrest, setting his bond at $50,000 and ordering him to have no contact with the victim or the witnesses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.