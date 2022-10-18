Energy Alert
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her

A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.

Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.

In addition to prison time, the judge sentenced him to 96 months suspended imposition of sentence.

Richardson also ordered Helms to pay court costs and fees and to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.

Paragould police arrested Helms in May of 2021 after they said he hit the victim in the head with a firearm, causing her to lose consciousness, then sexually assaulted her.

