Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MoDOT to hold public meeting on next phase of future I-57 in Butler County

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting in Butler County tomorrow to talk about the Future of Interstate 57.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 to discuss a proposed project to upgrade U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.

The meeting will be held at Neelyville High School in the cafeteria.

The proposed project includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

The entire project limits are broken down into five phases: Phases 1A and 1B, as well as Phases 2-4.

The public meeting will focus on options for future access at Neelyville, Missouri and Phase 3, which includes upgrading a five-mile section of Route 67 to four lanes from County Road 352 to near County Road 272.

Phase 1A received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program, and construction to reconfigure the Route 160/158 interchange kicked-off in late August.

Phases 1B and 2 were funded thanks to a cost share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff.

This was made possible after Poplar Bluff voters approved a ballot measure led by the Highway 67 Corporation to help fund the expansion in August 2019.

Funding is not yet secured for Phases 3 and 4; schedules will be determined as funding becomes available.

The public meeting will be open house style, and visitors can stop-by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with the project team.

For more information, please contact MoDOT Project Manager Tim Pickett at (573) 472-9003 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
MoDOT is warning of a "critical shortage" of snow plow operators ahead of the winter season.
MoDOT facing ‘critical shortage,’ 30 percent understaffed ahead of winter season
Book lovers’ wish coming true, bookstore coming to Jonesboro
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
The class stands around as the teachers stand in the middle.
Teachers get lesson in self-defense