Oct. 18: What you need to know

Temperatures keep falling this morning to or below freezing. It’ll get a little colder Wednesday morning which is probably the favorite for most seeing a freeze. Winds are still elevated enough to keep temperatures from falling as efficiently and maybe keep a few areas freeze or frost free.

Not the case Wednesday morning as most can’t escape this early round of winter air. Afternoon temperatures don’t look much better through the middle of the week despite all the sunshine.

50s and 60s until temperatures start warming as we go into the weekend when highs back to around 80 return.

The next chance of rain comes early next week to bring more desperately needed rain. The Mississippi River continues to hover at its lowest level on record.

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on the side of a road is expected to plead guilty to her murder.

An Arkansas mother wants answers after her son died while in custody to an Arkansas sheriff’s office.

With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2.

President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.

