Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Officials: 2 dead after plane crash in Florida neighborhood

Manyerenis Moreno said she was in her bedroom with her baby when the plane crashed on Monday. (Source: WSVN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two occupants of a small plane died after crashing into a house in a South Florida neighborhood.

Miramar police say the single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport.

No injuries were reported to the people inside the home or anyone else on the ground.

Because of concern about fuel leaking from the plane and damaged electrical lines, officials say power was shut down to the surrounding area, and residents were evacuated.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County coffee shop to close
According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not...
One dead in house fire
Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the...
Silver Alert issued for missing man
A sign hangs on the door letting people know not enter the building.
‘This building here has been around for as long as I can remember’: Downtown building to be condemned
A Baxter County man faces 15 felony charges after sheriff’s investigators say he intentionally...
Man accused of intentionally setting grass fires

Latest News

Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin; police looking for person of interest
Manyerenis Moreno said she was in her bedroom with her baby when the plane crashed on Monday.
'Scary': Woman in home hit by plane talks about what happened
The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from...
AERIALS: Plane crashes onto Florida home (no sound)
Two children at the center of an Amber Alert have been found safe.
Amber Alert canceled, missing Virginia children found safe