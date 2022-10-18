One dead in house fire

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County.

According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where.

He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire.

Region 8 News will continue to bring more information on this developing story as we get new details.

A press release is expected sometime between now and in the morning. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/C6CHJ7AZah — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) October 18, 2022

