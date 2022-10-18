Energy Alert
One dead in house fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County.

According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where.

He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire.

Region 8 News will continue to bring more information on this developing story as we get new details.

