One dead in house fire
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County.
According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where.
He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire.
Region 8 News will continue to bring more information on this developing story as we get new details.
