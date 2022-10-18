Paragould police investigating second shooting in one day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of another shooting.

Captain Brad Snyder said it’s connected to a domestic disturbance call on North 5th Street.

Snyder said details are limited at this time, but Region 8 News has a crew at the scene.

BREAKING: officers are responding to another shots fired call in Paragould this time on Hunt St. near 5th St. Paragould Police said a victim was shot and their condition is unknown at this time. I’ll continue to update with more details. pic.twitter.com/Wo6c7g8red — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) October 18, 2022

This is the second shooting and third violent incident on Tuesday reported in Paragould

