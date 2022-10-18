Energy Alert
Paragould police investigating second shooting in one day

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of another shooting.

Captain Brad Snyder said it’s connected to a domestic disturbance call on North 5th Street.

Snyder said details are limited at this time, but Region 8 News has a crew at the scene.

This is the second shooting and third violent incident on Tuesday reported in Paragould

