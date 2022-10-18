Projects propelling airport towards the future

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport is just around the corner.

The airport held a meeting Monday and discussed projects that will make the airport more accessible for the growth the area has experienced over the years.

A runway strengthening project is currently in its early design stage and is expected to start construction in 2023.

Airport Manager George Jackson explained why strengthening the runway is necessary for Jonesboro.

“The runway strengthening project is a huge investment. We’re already experiencing a lot of aircraft that are wanting to come into Jonesboro. We have the justification,” said Jackson. “We’re not able to accommodate those larger, heavier aircraft so this is a huge project to get us up to where we need to be.”

Currently, the airport is in the middle of construction for storage hangars along with rehabbing projects for their taxiway and asphalt.

Another major project the airport is investing in is a terminal building.

“We’re still doing our terminal building design to replace the one damaged by the 2020 tornado,” said Jackson. “We’re looking at a completion date for the design by April 2023. It will be a 2023 project along with the runway strengthening.”

Jackson said the projects would benefit Northeast Arkansas, not just the airport.

“It’s going to be beneficial to everybody. To Jonesboro as well as Northeast Arkansas. Being able to have the facilities and everything is growing in this area so it’s a must-have to keep up with the growth.”

