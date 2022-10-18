Energy Alert
Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get your fright on? Here is a list of haunted houses across the region.

Fields of Terror

1230 Cannie Baker Road Mountain Home, AR http://www.fieldsofterror.com/

Ghost Walk at Powhattan

Oct. 22 and 29 only Powhattan State Park https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/ghost-walks

The Haunted Theater

306 W Main St. Blytheville, AR http://thehauntedtheater.weebly.com/

Hollywood Haunted House (Hollywood Bowl)

557 N Central Batesville, AR https://www.facebook.com/hollywoodbowlofbatesville

Horror In The Hollow

671 County Road 336 Piggott, AR http://www.horrorinthehollow.com/

Locked Away Escapes

3226 Shelby Drive Jonesboro, AR http://www.escaperoomjonesboro.com/

The River Haunt

570 Stadium Drive Batesville, AR https://www.facebook.com/theriverhaunt/

Scared City Haunted House

8076 Highway 49 South Jonesboro, AR https://www.facebook.com/ScaredCity/

Terror Ridge Scream Park

7590 Highway 63 Bono, AR https://www.terrorridge.com/

Did we miss one? Let us know about it by messaging us at news@kait8.com!

