Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get your fright on? Here is a list of haunted houses across the region.
Fields of Terror
1230 Cannie Baker Road Mountain Home, AR http://www.fieldsofterror.com/
Ghost Walk at Powhattan
Oct. 22 and 29 only Powhattan State Park https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/ghost-walks
The Haunted Theater
306 W Main St. Blytheville, AR http://thehauntedtheater.weebly.com/
Hollywood Haunted House (Hollywood Bowl)
557 N Central Batesville, AR https://www.facebook.com/hollywoodbowlofbatesville
Horror In The Hollow
671 County Road 336 Piggott, AR http://www.horrorinthehollow.com/
Locked Away Escapes
3226 Shelby Drive Jonesboro, AR http://www.escaperoomjonesboro.com/
The River Haunt
570 Stadium Drive Batesville, AR https://www.facebook.com/theriverhaunt/
Scared City Haunted House
8076 Highway 49 South Jonesboro, AR https://www.facebook.com/ScaredCity/
Terror Ridge Scream Park
7590 Highway 63 Bono, AR https://www.terrorridge.com/
Did we miss one? Let us know about it by messaging us at news@kait8.com!
