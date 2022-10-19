2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport at Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next game of the week takes us to Izard County, where two high-powered offenses Melbourne and Newport will square off in a key 3A-2 matchup. The winner of Friday’s game will take sole possession of first in the conference.

Melbourne Bearkatz (7-0, 3-0 3A-2)

It’s been a little over a month since Melbourne was our Game of the Week, the Bearkatz had a huge road win at Hoxie to move to 4-0.

Stu Smith’s crew has only kept rolling from there, racking up a 7-0 start to the season.

“If you have a chance to play for the lead in the conference in the eighth game of the year, that’s all you could want and Newport’s a very good team, I’m sure they feel the same way,” Smith said. “They’re very well coached with a rich, rich tradition, I was fortunate to get to play against Newport 27 times when I was at Batesville, and that was such a huge game for us then and this is gonna be a huge game for us Friday night.”

That rivalry will carry over to Melbourne, where the Katz have struggled the past two years against the Greyhounds. Newport won each of the two battles by a combined 8 points.

“Last few years, program’s had a little bit of a jinx on it [with] the Newport game,” senior lineman Sawyer Hoskinds said. “I mean, two years ago lost by seven at their place and last year dropped one right over there, one point on a last-minute touchdown. We’re ready to get over that hump.”

The Bearkatz have been hard to stop offensively, but the defense has started to gel in recent weeks.

“Boys improved up front a lot,” senior lineman Buck Campbell said. “We’ve worked on blocking teams a lot and got better up front and been able to run the ball a whole lot better.”

Chayse Beene (Sr. LB): “Defensively has for sure been young guys stepping up,” senior linebacker Chayse Beene said. “We’ve got mainly a senior defense but we’ve got a few sophomores and juniors that step up and play and really just having them younger guys step up and play their role.”

Newport Greyhounds (5-2, 3-0 3A-2)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.