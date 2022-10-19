Energy Alert
Arkansas men’s basketball picked 2nd in SEC, Nick Smith is Preseason All-SEC

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

The #2 SEC preseason rank is the highest for the Razorbacks since being picked to win the Western Division prior to the 2007-08 season. Team points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.

Smith is the first Razorback freshman to earn preseason All-SEC (first or second team) and becomes the 11th Razorback to earn first team preseason All-SEC honors joining Todd Day (1991-92), Scotty Thurman (1993-94 and 1994-95, Corliss Williamson (1993-94 and 1994-95), Joe Johnson (2000-01), Ronnie Brewer (2005-06), Patrick Beverley (2007-080), BJ Young (2012-13), Bobby Portis (2014-15), Moses Kingsley (2016-17) and Daniel Gafford (2018-19).

Smith was the 2022 USA TODAY High School National Player of the Year and was the top-rated prospect in the country by 247Sports.com. He has also been tabbed the National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon Yearbook.

Arkansas will face Rogers State in a home exhibition on Monday (Oct. 24) at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorback’s second exhibition will be at #12 Texas on Oct. 29 to open the Longhorn’s new Moody Center. Year four of the Eric Musselman era officially begins on Nov. 7 (Monday) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Arkansas State women's basketball in spotlight for Sun Belt Media Day