Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for trip to Louisiana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football hits the road & renews a rivalry with Louisiana.

The Red Wolves look to bounce back after squandering a 4th quarter double digit lead at Southern Miss.

“I was impressed by the way the players showed up yesterday, a workman like mentality,” head coach Butch Jones said. “Nobody hurts as much as we do, but that’s over with. It’s a learning experience, it’s part of our growth and evolution of our program. And contrary to what some people think, we’re making tremendous strides. When we got here, it’s night and day different. And I have researched everything. Tried to look at everything, explore everything. What can we do better as coaches? What can I do better? Is there a practice format, is there something more? And we’re going to keep grinding our way through this, cause we’re making progress. But we’re here to win, I get that. But it’ll come at some point.”

Jones is impressed with what he sees of the Ragin Cajuns on film.

“As talented of a football team in our conference that we’ve played,” he said. “I think it all starts defensively. They’re only giving up 19 points per game, that’s 2nd in Sun Belt. They’ve generated 16 turnovers, which puts them 5th in the country overall. They have 4 players on defense starting that are 6th year players. And they can wreck a football game in a hurry. So we have to know where they’re at. We have to do a good job with our fundamentals and our details. They’re what you’d expected from a Louisiana offensive line. They’re big and imposing. They have a stable of running backs. This week is all about us. We got to get our health back. We have to get our competitive balance back.”

Arkansas State faces Louisiana Saturday at 4:00pm. The Sun Belt West matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.