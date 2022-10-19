BancorpSouth changes to Cadence Bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A merger a year in the making has come to customers of Bancorp South.

BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank initiated their conversion earlier this month and BancorpSouth will be known as Cadence Bank going forward.

Current customers of BancorpSouth will see minimal changes to their banking experience.

According to Cadence Bank’s website, customers’ routing and account numbers will remain the same. Debit cards, credit cards, and checks with BancorpSouth’s name will continue to work but change to the new name and logo once new cards and checks are ordered.

More information can be found on Cadence Bank’s website.

