Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

BancorpSouth changes to Cadence Bank

BancorpSouth will now be known as Cadence Bank.
BancorpSouth will now be known as Cadence Bank.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A merger a year in the making has come to customers of Bancorp South.

BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank initiated their conversion earlier this month and BancorpSouth will be known as Cadence Bank going forward.

Current customers of BancorpSouth will see minimal changes to their banking experience.

According to Cadence Bank’s website, customers’ routing and account numbers will remain the same. Debit cards, credit cards, and checks with BancorpSouth’s name will continue to work but change to the new name and logo once new cards and checks are ordered.

More information can be found on Cadence Bank’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A photo of what the future sports complex in Jonesboro could look like.
Commission presents feasibility study for future Jonesboro sports complex
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly.
Gas prices trickle down, diesel prices soar