Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays.

In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro.

In the next year, they plan to expand their new 1,700-square-foot storefront at 304 Gee St., the former home of Gee Street Antiques.

In the meantime, their plan is to have a bookstore up and running by November, located next door to Story Coffee House at 801 A Gee St.

“Our mission is to read books, share stories, and connect communities. We believe love is a verb. We’re so excited to take this next step in fulfilling that mission with you, book friends,” the news release stated.

Book lovers’ wish coming true, bookstore coming to Jonesboro (Verb Bookstore)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.