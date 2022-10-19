Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays.
In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro.
In the next year, they plan to expand their new 1,700-square-foot storefront at 304 Gee St., the former home of Gee Street Antiques.
In the meantime, their plan is to have a bookstore up and running by November, located next door to Story Coffee House at 801 A Gee St.
“Our mission is to read books, share stories, and connect communities. We believe love is a verb. We’re so excited to take this next step in fulfilling that mission with you, book friends,” the news release stated.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.