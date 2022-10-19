CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month.

In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.

However, the company announced starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, it would be providing all billing and customer services from its platforms. This will affect CenterPoint customers.

Some of these changes will include:

New Summit customer account number

New bill design

New customer account management web portal

New customer service call center based in Arkansas

Officials said during the transition, there will be a “blackout” period when customers will not be able to make payments through either the CenterPoint Energy or Summit customer portals beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Nov. 1.

You can call Summit’s customer service during this time at 800-992-7552.

