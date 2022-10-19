Gosnell wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/14/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 14th, 2022.

3,729 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Gosnell (2,886) dominates the ballot, they beat Valley View (496) by 2,390 votes, Searcy (347) was 3rd. Floyd Williams scores the game winning touchdown with 9 seconds left. The Pirates beat Blytheville 26-20 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream & donate to the Gosnell booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

