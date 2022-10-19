Independence County man arrested for child pornography

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man has been arrested for soliciting child pornography from an out-of-state minor.

According to Decatur Illinois NBC affiliate WAND, Illinois State Police announced that agents initiated an investigation in April after learning that Taylor Rainwater was soliciting child pornography from a minor in Cass County, Illinois. During this investigation, agents gathered evidence that led to the arrest of Rainwater.

Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel issued an arrest warrant for Rainwater and the Cass County States Attorney’s Office charged him with Child Pornography (Class X and 1 Felonies) last week.

Batesville Police arrested and transported Rainwater to the Morgan County Detention Facility in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

