Jacob Pyeatt named SBC Men’s Runner of the Week

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday.

The Mountain Home, Ark., native clocked a personal-best 24:03.3 in the men’s 8K of the Arturo Barrios Invitational, placing ninth overall out of 374 runners to help the Red Wolves finish fourth overall among 40 teams. Pyeatt’s mark bested his previous top mark in the distance by nearly a minute and marked his second top-10 result in three races.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves turn their attention to championship season, beginning with the Sun Belt Conference Championships, held Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley, Ala.

