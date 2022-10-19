Energy Alert
One hospitalized, police searching for shooting suspect

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court Street.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a suspect who they said shot another person.

The shooting happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of Court Street.

Jonesboro police confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. They did not provide any further details.

The suspect is still at large. Officers are searching the area for the suspected gunman.

According to a spokesperson with the Nettleton School District, which is located nearby, all of the district’s schools are on lockdown as police investigate. Rachel Anderson, with the Jonesboro Police Department, has clarified that this incident is NOT related to the school itself; the lockdown is only a precaution.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

