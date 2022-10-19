One hospitalized, police searching for shooting suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a suspect who they said shot another person.

The shooting happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of Court Street.

BREAKING: Jonesboro police are responding to a shooting on the 2400 block of Court St. SUSPECT IS AT LARGE. Nettleton Schools have been put on lockdown. Police are continuing to search for suspect. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/YgDt97wQZi — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) October 19, 2022

Jonesboro police confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. They did not provide any further details.

The suspect is still at large. Officers are searching the area for the suspected gunman.

According to a spokesperson with the Nettleton School District, which is located nearby, all of the district’s schools are on lockdown as police investigate. Rachel Anderson, with the Jonesboro Police Department, has clarified that this incident is NOT related to the school itself; the lockdown is only a precaution.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

