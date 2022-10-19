Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lane closures and traffic shifts scheduled for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

(WAVE 3 News)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55.

Between Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, crews will shift traffic each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Once complete, all I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift into the I-55 southbound lanes until the fall of 2023.

There will be one lane in each direction.

While traffic is shifted into the southbound lanes, the remaining portion of the Wisconsin Street bridge and pedestrian bridge will be demolished.

The following closures are still in place:

  • I-55 northbound exit ramp to EB Crump will be closed.
  • McLemore entrance ramp to I-55 northbound will be closed.
  • Wisconsin will remain closed.
  • Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed at Carolina Avenue.
  • Channel 3 ramps to and from Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed.
  • Riverside Drive southbound to I-55 NB ramp will remain closed.
  • Riverside Drive southbound to Crump Boulevard eastbound ramp will remain closed.
  • Crump Boulevard westbound ramp to I-55 southbound will remain closed.
Closure map
Closure map(TDOT)

All work is weather permitting.

A detour will be posted for all closures.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

A news release stated during the week, parents are encouraged to discuss developing safe habits...
Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving
Road work continues on Highway 63 north of the Missouri state line near Thayer.
MoDOT crews asking for patience as work continues on Highway 63
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection damaged an electrical box and caused a boat to be...
Busy intersection back to normal operations following crash
State police respond to crash in Craighead County