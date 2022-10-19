Energy Alert
Mckenzie Robinson named SBC Defensive Player of the Week

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Arkansas State women’s soccer defender Mckenzie Robinson has been named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Robinson played all 90 minutes on defense in a 1-0 shutout of Georgia State, just the third time this season the Panthers had been shutout. Robinson helped the A-State defense to a second clean sheet in conference play by limiting Georgia State to just three shots on goal, none in the first half. Robinson also had the primary assist on Darby Stotts’ game-winning goal.

A-State (7-5-2, 5-2-0 Sun Belt) returns to action Thursday at Old Dominion. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+. The Red Wolves play the final two regular season matches at home, beginning with senior day against Southern Miss on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12:00 p.m. The regular season finale is Thursday, Oct. 29, against South Alabama with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m.

For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

