Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Miss. State football player dies at 19

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.(MSU Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State football player Samuel Westmoreland died at the age of 19.

Westmoreland is a graduate of Tupelo High School and was an industrial technology major in Starkville.

He played offensive line for the Bulldogs football team as a freshman.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

The school did not disclose a cause of death, but said they are working with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine what happened.

The school adds that student counseling services are available 5 days a week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates as he heads to the locker room after defeating LSU...
SEC media places high expectations on Arkansas hoops in preseason poll
Mckenzie Robinson named SBC Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas men’s basketball picked 2nd in SEC, Nick Smith is Preseason All-SEC
Jacob Pyeatt named SBC Men’s Runner of the Week