Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.

Officials said the money would be used for a new 10,000-square-foot clinic space for its location in Mountain View, Missouri.

“Ensuring working-class families in rural areas have access to high-quality, affordable care is a top priority,” U.S. Representative Jason Smith said. “That’s why I’m glad this grant will help Ozarks Healthcare build a brand new, 10,000-square-foot clinic that will serve thousands of families in the Mountain View area. I was proud to advocate for this grant funding, and I appreciate Ozarks Healthcare and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commitment to improving the quality of life in rural communities.”

A news release said the grant will allow for larger testing areas and patient rooms, along with space for new medical technology.

“We started off this year by opening our largest expansion project of clinical space next to our hospital in West Plains,” said Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO. “Thanks to the USDA, Congressman Jason Smith, along with several staff members, we can continue our mission to grow exceptional, compassionate care to over 15,000 community members around the Mountain View area with a new medical clinic. We are very excited to increase our scope of healthcare for the people of Mountain View and know our focus on their health will be evident through this new space.”

Officials said construction on the new clinic space is expected to begin soon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not...
One dead in house fire
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Craighead County coffee shop to close
The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty

Latest News

According to a news release sent on Monday, Oct 17., this would require federal construction...
Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors to oppose proposed Project Labor Agreement mandate
Melbourne Head Coach
FFN Extra: Melbourne HC Stu Smith on Newport matchup
The company announced starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, it would be providing all billing and customer...
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
Red Wolves prepare to face Louisiana
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for trip to Louisiana