Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.

Officials said the money would be used for a new 10,000-square-foot clinic space for its location in Mountain View, Missouri.

“Ensuring working-class families in rural areas have access to high-quality, affordable care is a top priority,” U.S. Representative Jason Smith said. “That’s why I’m glad this grant will help Ozarks Healthcare build a brand new, 10,000-square-foot clinic that will serve thousands of families in the Mountain View area. I was proud to advocate for this grant funding, and I appreciate Ozarks Healthcare and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commitment to improving the quality of life in rural communities.”

A news release said the grant will allow for larger testing areas and patient rooms, along with space for new medical technology.

“We started off this year by opening our largest expansion project of clinical space next to our hospital in West Plains,” said Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO. “Thanks to the USDA, Congressman Jason Smith, along with several staff members, we can continue our mission to grow exceptional, compassionate care to over 15,000 community members around the Mountain View area with a new medical clinic. We are very excited to increase our scope of healthcare for the people of Mountain View and know our focus on their health will be evident through this new space.”

Officials said construction on the new clinic space is expected to begin soon.

