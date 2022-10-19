Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing

NO SOUND - Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed. (Jackson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Wyo. (CNN) – Surveillance video just surfaced showing Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before he killed her, according to his own admission.

The footage was captured by surveillance cameras at a Whole Foods in Wyoming on Aug. 27, 2021.

It shows the couple parking, walking inside, shopping for a few minutes and then returning to their vehicle.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11, 2021. Her body was found near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park 10 days later.

A medical examiner confirmed Petito was strangled.

The following month, the FBI identified Laundrie’s remains in an environmental park in Florida.

The case came to a close in January when the FBI found a notebook near Laundrie’s remains that contained a written confession, investigators said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart

Latest News

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
One hospitalized, police searching for shooting suspect
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation