Mom speaks out after son was found unconscious from drug overdose

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -A Heber Springs mother is speaking out against the school after her son was found unconscious from a drug overdose.

Content partner KATV spoke with the mother, Tonya Main, who said the district failed to give her son medical attention after he was found in the bathroom.

Main said on Thursday, Oct. 6, she got a call from Heber Springs High School, saying her son had been found non-responsive.

“When I got there his eyes were open, I would not say he was coherent, he was white as a ghost, blood pressure 60 over 40,” she said.

Main claimed her son overdosed on a drug that was allegedly sold by another student, but the district is doing nothing about the incident.

A big question stuck out to Main: “Why had her son not received medical attention?”

When she asked the school nurse this question, she was advised her son should go home, sleep it off, then contact their primary care physician.

“I told her I was his mother, I’m his legal guardian, and his PCP Susana would want him seen to call an ambulance,” she said. “I dropped my son off somewhere where I thought he was safe and cared for, and they severely neglected him.

According to Main, the district claimed they aren’t allowed to search students’ belongings. Despite this, they searched her son while he was unconscious.

KATV said the student handbook states while students have rights, they may also search students and their personal property in which the student has a reasonable expectation of privacy when there is reasonable suspicion to believe such student or property contains illegal items or other items in violation of Board policy or dangerous to the school community.

“Mr. Reese informed me that he found a vape, e-cig in his pocket that he had purchased from the same kid,” Main said.

Brian Haile, Heber Springs Chief of Police, said the case is still ongoing, but confirmed an incident at the school did take place.

“There were e-cigarettes found on some of the boys, some of those had THC in them and not nicotine,” he said. “We saw some of it this year at Sandy Beach where juveniles are trying something new and it can kill them.”

Haile said in 2021, there were 28 arrests, and so far this year, 15 arrests have been made related to e-cigarette use in the district.

Haile warned parents to teach their children about drug use because their department and the school district can only do so much.

Main said her son will have to face consequences for his actions, but she does plan to take legal action on this incident.

“My son won’t return to the district, but I just hope he’s the last child it happens to because the next one might not be as lucky,” she said.

KATV did call the district about the incident but they have yet to respond.

