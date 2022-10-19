Energy Alert
Oct. 19: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another COLD October day is on the way across Region 8. After another freeze and frost, highs reach the 50s for the afternoon. Today should be the coldest round of air and we’ll start to warm up by the end of the week.

Temperatures return to the 70s and then 80s by the weekend. The next chance of rain comes early next week to bring more desperately needed rain.

There is hope that it’ll contain higher rainfall amounts than the last few rounds. The Mississippi River continues to hover at its lowest level on record.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations.

Issue 4 on the ballot in Arkansas would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Both sides are talking about it this morning.

A special program gives physically disabled people that chance to go hunting.

The future of a highly-anticipated sports complex in Northeast Arkansas is getting brighter.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

