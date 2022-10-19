Energy Alert
School provides self-defense lessons

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Walking to your car alone in a dark parking lot can be daunting, but it does not have to be with the right skills.

The Brookland School District gave its teachers some additional self-defense training for inside and the classroom and out.

“To know some of the basics skills, especially if someone is in the building and approaching,” said Stacey McGee, a 5th-grade teacher at Brookland.

McGee said she enjoys walking around her neighborhood and in Jonesboro. Recently, she has begun to question her safety while enjoying a walk or loading groceries into her car.

“Not only that but out Jonesboro, Paragould, and in surrounding areas, and maybe in Brookland, and crime has increased drastically,” McGee said.

Brookland Superintendent Brett Bunch has worked for multiple districts across the state, one of which was Newport. He was there when Sydney Sutherland was killed; this was one of the driving forces behind the self-defense training.

“Well, really the idea came from the fact, when I was in Newport, we had a jogger that was attacked and killed,” said Bunch.

She felt the class was important enough; she decided to bring her daughters to attend with her. She said that she hopes they are never put into a situation where they would need it, but if they find themselves there, they will be prepared.

“I think that education is important in all areas, especially self-defense, you know if you are educated you are more likely to use it to protect yourself,” McGee said.

The school district will look at expanding this training into the community. Bunch told us they are starting with training their seniors in self-defense.

‘We want to make sure they are ready to go and go to college, the workplace, or even the military, wherever they go,” said Bunch.

The Brookland security officer, Doug Formon, told us always to be aware of your surroundings and try not to go out after dark by ourselves.

