Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.(megatronservizi via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like we are finally getting a sequel to “Twister.”

People magazine reports it has confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up movie titled “Twisters” 26 years after the original hit theaters.

Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” has reportedly signed on to write the sequel with Frank Marshall, from “Jurassic World: Dominion,” producing.

The 1996 “Twister” starred the late Bill Paxton, with Helen Hunt leading the action-adventure film.

According to IMDb, “Twister” earned nearly $495 million worldwide.

Deadline reports the film hopes to bring Hunt back for a role in the movie. “Twisters” is likely focusing on the daughter she had with the character played by Paxton, as she has also caught the storm-chasing bug her parents had.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
The Paragould Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers are at the scene of...
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
This image from security video of Christian Secor, seen in a hallway in the U.S. Capitol on...
Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term
FILE - Students at Jana Elementary School began virtual learning after radioactive waste was...
Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school
Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
Lane closures and traffic shifts scheduled for I-55 and Crump Boulevard