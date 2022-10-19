Energy Alert
Williams Baptist men’s soccer beats Lyon, moves up to #14 in NAIA Top 25

SOURCE: WBUEAGLES.COM
By WBU Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Williams men’s soccer team defeated the Lyon College Scots 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to take the lead as Hugo Gil slotted home a pass from Tiago Alfieri in the 11th minute of the game. From then on, they had a few other chances to add to their lead, but weren’t able to take advantage. The Scots really ramped up their attack as the game went along, but the Eagles withstood their offensive. Lyon had a chance to tie the game in the 85th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick, but Alejandro Perez came up strong in the net and made the save to preserve the Eagles lead.

The Eagles out shot the Scots 11(3) - 5(2).

Perez played the full game in the net for the Eagles and collected two saves.

The Williams men’s soccer team moved up to #14 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on Wednesday.

Coming off two more wins last week over UHSP and William Woods, the Eagles moved up two spots in the poll from last week.

The Eagles host Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday, Oct. 22 as they celebrate Senior Day. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and Senior Day festivities will begin around 12:30 p.m.

