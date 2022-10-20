Energy Alert
Arkansans helping Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian hit parts of Florida, and with many still picking up the pieces, a couple of Arkansans are making sure they give those affected the relief they need.

Teri Smith, Captain for the Salvation Army of Jonesboro, along with her husband Charles, made the trip to the Sunshine State right after the storm to help.

Smith said it is incredible to see how thankful everyone is for their efforts.

“They are so grateful for the helpers coming out to help them,” she said. “They are also just grateful that they have been able to have a resemblance of normal coming back.”

Smith said Floridians are very resilient, stressing some people have been without basic supplies for weeks.

“There are so many stories of people that have been three, four or five days without food,” she said. “Maybe just peanut butter and jelly the whole time, so they are extremely grateful for those that are out and about helping them.”

