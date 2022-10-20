Arkansas State Athletics offering grab bag of Howl-O-Ween promotions on Oct. 29th

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced an “Ag Day” ticket promotion and that it will continue offering a special tailgating package for its next home football game, which will feature a “Howl-O-Ween” theme and “Extra Yard for Teachers” presentation when the Red Wolves host the South Alabama Jaguars in a nationally-televised contest Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3:00 p.m.

Kids, families and fans are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing costumes and taking part in the Howl-O-Ween activities that are set to begin at 12:00 p.m. with a Trunk or Treat experience in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City, located directly west of Centennial Bank Stadium. Along with fans and businesses that have a tent located in Tailgate City, A-State student-athletes will be passing out candy leading up to and after the Red Wolf Walk that starts at 12:45 p.m.

The Red Wolves’ student-athletes passing out candy will also be signing autographs and taking photos. Led by members of A-State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), face painting, arts and crafts and additional photograph opportunities will be available in a tent located on the far west side of Tailgate City. The Hijinx Kids Zone will be located on the north side of Tailgate City, where special trick-or-treat bags will be distributed.

Additionally, a hayride with A-State student-athletes and sponsored by Greenway will be running at the football practice fields (located just south of Tailgate City) from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Greenway, along with Case IH, Farm Bureau, Ford and Farmers Union Insurance will serves as the game-day sponsors for Ag Day.

In support of Ag Day, the A-State Athletics Department is offering $10 tickets in the east stands. This special ticket promotion is currently available by clicking here or visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

A-State Athletics is also extending its tailgate package promotion for the final three home football games of the season. The tailgate package includes four tickets in the upper west stands, a tailgate plot in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City and a parking pass for just $130.00 per game. This option is available by clicking here or visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

There are several premium ticket options still available for A-State’s Oct. 29 game as well. Premium single-game inventory is available for $375 per seat in the Woodard McAlister Family Club and $200 per seat in the North End Zone. Fans may purchase seats on the club level for the remaining home games this season at a pro-rated price of $1,000 per seat and $2,150 for a box of four seats in the North End Zone. Parking is included and these seats can renewed for next season at the normal rate.

During the game, the Sound of the Natural State will have a Halloween-themed halftime performance. There will be a costume contest as well, and the winner will receive a party with Howl. Halloween-themed music will also be played at times throughout the game.

The Red Wolves’ Oct. 29 game also represents a great opportunity for schools, students and the community to come support area teachers. The A-State Athletics Department has partnered with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation and Sun Belt Conference to award grants to six area teachers in conjunction with the “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative.

As part of the CFP Foundation, “Extra Yard for Teachers” is the largest sports entity specifically designed to support educators. The funds from the six $1,000 awards will be used for classroom projects of the winning applicant’s choice. Applications (available by clicking here or calling the A-State Athletics Department at 870-972-2950) are being accepted now and must be completed by Oct. 24. Winners will be notified next week and recognized during the game against South Alabama.

