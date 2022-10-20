Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A warrant has been issued for a Blytheville woman who police say shot and killed a family member over the weekend.

According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah Walker in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Reed on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Around 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Cherry Street and Ruddle Road.

When they arrived, they found Reed dead at the scene.

Officers are seeking first-degree murder charges, noting the murder was “domestic in nature” as Walker is the victim’s sister-in-law and that she may have traveled to Texas.

If you have any information about Walker’s location, you are urged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

