Football Friday Night (10/21/22)
Week 9 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 3A-2 clash. 7-0 Melbourne hosts 5-2 Newport, both teams are 3-0 in conference play. You can see more on the matchup here.
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
Football Friday Night (10/21/22) - The Rundown
Game of the Week: Newport at Melbourne
Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro
Greene County Tech at West Memphis
Southside at Valley View
Forrest City at Nettleton
Brookland at Batesville
Wynne at Paragould
Pocahontas at Westside
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Manila at Hoxie
Walnut Ridge at Osceola
Clarendon at Marked Tree
FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play nominees)
Extra Point: Earle at McCrory (highlights in Saturday 6pm sportscast)
Extra Point: Blytheville at Trumann (highlights in Saturday 6pm sportscast)
