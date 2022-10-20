Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Football Friday Night (10/21/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 9 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 3A-2 clash. 7-0 Melbourne hosts 5-2 Newport, both teams are 3-0 in conference play. You can see more on the matchup here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (10/21/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Newport at Melbourne

Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro

Greene County Tech at West Memphis

Southside at Valley View

Forrest City at Nettleton

Brookland at Batesville

Wynne at Paragould

Pocahontas at Westside

Rivercrest at Gosnell

Manila at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Osceola

Clarendon at Marked Tree

FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play nominees)

Extra Point: Earle at McCrory (highlights in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

Extra Point: Blytheville at Trumann (highlights in Saturday 6pm sportscast)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are searching for a gunman who shot another person in the 2400-block of Court...
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah...
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
Taylor Rainwater was arrested for soliciting child pornography from an out-of-state minor.
Independence County man arrested for child pornography
The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day...
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, near the intersection of North...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
Wynne football coach suspended
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night at 10:15 - Week 9 Games + G.O.W Video Preview »
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT.
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Newport at Melbourne
2022 Volleyball District Tournament Central