Harvest Festival coming soon to Clay County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a festival week for a Northeast Arkansas city; come Saturday, there will be a day of fun for all ages.

The Corning Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 22 at Wynn Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the media release from Corning Harvest Festival, there will be arts and crafts, a carnival, a 5k, a car show, antiques, food, a BBQ cook-off, and more!

Anybody interested in participating in the 5K run/walk must pre-register.

The festival is held on the fourth Saturday in October.

For more information on the festival, visit the event Facebook.

