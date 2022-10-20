Harvest Festival coming soon to Clay County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a festival week for a Northeast Arkansas city; come Saturday, there will be a day of fun for all ages.
The Corning Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 22 at Wynn Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the media release from Corning Harvest Festival, there will be arts and crafts, a carnival, a 5k, a car show, antiques, food, a BBQ cook-off, and more!
Anybody interested in participating in the 5K run/walk must pre-register.
The festival is held on the fourth Saturday in October.
For more information on the festival, visit the event Facebook.
