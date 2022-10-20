Energy Alert
I-40 traffic stop yields 22 pounds of fentanyl

22 pounds of powder fentanyl were busted by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force Thursday morning.
22 pounds of powder fentanyl were busted by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force Thursday morning.(WTDTF)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (WTDTF) seized 22 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-40 just before daybreak Thursday morning.

Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on Interstate 40 near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag, and failure to exercise due care.

During the traffic stop, agents developed reasonable suspicion that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in further criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle.

The search disclosed 22 pounds of suspected fentanyl concealed within a couch cushion in the back seat being used as a pillow by one of the suspects.

Three Texas men identified as Ervin Ortega-Zalaya, 26, Jose Zelaya, 31, and Jonathan Zelaya, 23 of Lexington, Kentucky, were arrested and are currently in custody at the Fayette County jail awaiting bond.

Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter said, “If this fentanyl were to be pressed into the popular yet deadly fentanyl pills, it could potentially make 22,000,000 1mg tablets. The street value of these drugs is nearly $1 million in its powder form, but if pressed into fentanyl pills, they could sell for as much as $220 million.”

